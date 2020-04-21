FROM THE FIELD: ‘Green practices’ boost blue economy

UNDP has worked with the Government of the Seychelles to create a protected zone which will cover 30 per cent of the country’s ocean territory.

The agency says that safeguarding the area, which is the size of Germany, will “encourage sustainable development” by promoting high-end tourism - once the industry can start to recover from COVID-19 - on land and sea, and by managing marine resources including fishing rights, and will contribute to what is known as the blue economy.

Ahead of International Mother Earth Day, which is celebrated annually on 22 April, read more here about how the conservation of the environment and biodiversity in the Seychelles is going hand-in-hand with sustainable economic development.

