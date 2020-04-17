Lady Gaga promises star-studded ‘love letter to the world’ amidst global pain of COVID-19 pandemic

Dozens of the world’s top entertainers have signed up for the six-hour extravaganza that will livestream on social media platforms from 1800 GMT (UTC) on Saturday, to be followed by a two-hour telecast via traditional broadcasters.

SAVE THE DATE: 18 APRIL 2020



One World: #TogetherAtHome is a historic, global broadcast to support the fight against #COVID19.



One World: #TogetherAtHome is a historic, global broadcast to support the fight against #COVID19.

Produced by Global Citizen, with Lady Gaga curating, “One World: Together At Home” is aiming to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to buy personal protective equipment and other supplies for countries that need them most.

“This fight against COVID-19 is one that the whole world will fight together,” said Lady Gaga, speaking via video-teleconference at a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing in Geneva.

Rolling Stones join once-in-a-generation line-up

Revealing that the Rolling Stones will be joining the glittering line-up, she described the event as “a love letter to the world” and an appeal to the private sector and philanthropists to contribute generously to the Fund.

“It is a letter to our doctors, a love letter to our nurses and other healthcare professionals who are risking their own lives for the sake of others…We celebrate your bravery and your heroism.”

Funds funnelled worldwide

Hugh Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Global Citizen, said the funds that will be raised will be funnelled to local charities towards providing personal protective equipment to community health workers throughout the world.

The new coronavirus pandemic shows why international cooperation is more important than ever, he said, adding that “a virus anywhere can lead to a virus everywhere”, and that global health systems must be strengthened to avert future pandemics. “If we all do our part, we can weather this storm,” he said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Fund has so far generated $150 million from individuals, corporations and foundations – prompting Lady Gaga to add: “Let’s keep the momentum going. What we see tomorrow will not be the end… Let’s remind each other that this is a kind world.”

