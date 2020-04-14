 

FROM THE FIELD: The UN’s global fight against COVID-19

© UNICEF/Brian Ongoro
Villagers in South Sudan learn about the dangers of coronavirus from a UNICEF partner organization.
14 April 2020
Health

A global effort is needed now and in the months ahead, to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations, and the organization is demonstrating how cooperation in all corners of the world is helping lessen the effects of the virus on the most vulnerable.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to mobilize on multiple fronts to contain the virus, a wide range of other UN agencies are working with governments, the private sector and communities to support health, education, social and humanitarian needs, especially in developing countries.

On 13 April, WHO had confirmed around 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 globally, with more than 111,000 deaths. 
Read more here about nine ways in which the UN is coordinating the fight against COVID-19.
 

 

