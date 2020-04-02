FROM THE FIELD: Sunny days power a better life for displaced Nigerians

Around two million people in the north-east of the West African country have fled their homes due to recurrent attacks by armed insurgent groups; some of them live in 63 sites which are supported by humanitarian organizations in the town of Maiduguri.

One of the displaced Nigerians is 35-year-old Sainna who was a farmer before he fled into Cameroon after his village, Gamboru, was attacked.

Now living in Gubio camp in Maiduguri, he has been given the responsibility of maintaining water infrastructure and the solar panels which power it.

