 

FROM THE FIELD: Humanitarians on the frontline in COVID-19 fight

UNOCHA
At the Islam Qala, Afghanistan border with Iran, health workers are on the frontline responding to the threat caused by COVID-19.
31 March 2020
Health

Humanitarian workers in developing countries are on the front lines and taking “urgent action” in the fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to the United Nations.

Children at a primary school in Jordan take part in a handwashing demonstration., by ©UNICEF/Jordi Matas

The UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA, says health systems of the world’s poorest nations are expected to be put under enormous pressure if the virus takes hold. Most countries have now reported at least one case.

OCHA says many of the world’s most vulnerable people do not have access to clean water and soap to wash their hands, one of the most effective ways to ensure against infection.

Last week the UN launched a US$2 billion humanitarian response plan to beat back COVID-19.

Read more here about how the global humanitarian community is helping to keep people healthy and safe.
 

 

