FROM THE FIELD: Surviving a coronavirus scare in China

A young woman who works as an intern for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in China has been talking about the anxiety she faced after being hospitalized for several days with a suspected case of coronavirus or COVID-19.
The virus which has led to a global pandemic was first discovered in China in December last year, but the aggressive response mounted by the Chinese authorities across the country has appeared to dramatically slow and contain the spread of the disease.
In February, UNDP intern, Shuangnan Wu, was admitted into hospital in Zhengzhou in eastern China after one of her friends had tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more here about the support she received from medical staff as well as work colleagues.