FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

© UNICEF/Lana Slezic | Najeeba Ahmadjan travels uphill on a donkey to reach vaccination sites at remote villages in Faizabad, north-east Afghanistan, during the first round of Maternal and Neo-natal Tetanus (MNT) vaccination. (April 2004).

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) backs vaccination programmes in over 95 countries with the support of partners and through the “sheer determination” of volunteers.

They have so far reached around 45 per cent of the world’s young children.

And they have made the journey to some of the remotest parts of the globe in often unconventional ways.

