 

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

UNAMI
A busy street in Baghdad, Iraq, before the current civil unrest.
1 February 2020
Peace and Security

The top UN official in Iraq is calling on the country’s newly designated Prime Minister to urgently deliver on reforms and demands for accountability, amid ongoing protests.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert issued a statement on Saturday welcoming the appointment of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, announced earlier that day.

He will have one month to form a new Government.

"Iraq urgently needs to move forward. The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability," said Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, head of the UN mission in the country, UNAMI.

 Mr. Allawi, a former communications minister,  was appointed by President Barham Sali following weeks of deadlock in parliament.

The UN mission chief stated he will require the support of all stakeholders as the road ahead remains difficult.

"The commitments expressed in the statement of the prime minister-designate address many demands of the peaceful protesters. While this is surely a welcome and encouraging sign, the Iraqi people will ultimately judge their leadership on results and accomplishments," she said.

Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert recalled that the UN has repeatedly urged stakeholders to "rise above partisanship and place the national interest first."

She underlined the Organization’s support to the Iraqi Government and people as they work to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous nation.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Iraq: Solutions needed ‘urgently’ to quell ongoing violence, break political deadlock

30 January 2020
Peace and Security

Amidst ongoing anti-government protests, rising casualties and the likelihood of further demonstrations, the top UN official in Iraq on Thursday, urged politicians to break the political deadlock, and “press ahead with substantial reforms”.

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

28 January 2020
Human Rights

A new UN report published on Tuesday shows that while considerable effort has been made by Iraqi authorities to bring former ISIL terrorist fighters to justice, there are “serious concerns” about the fairness of the proceedings. 