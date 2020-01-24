 

FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount  

UNOCHA/Eve Sabbagh
The UN refugee agency has launched cash-for-work programmes which employ youth from host communities in Awaradi, Niger, to make bricks.
24 January 2020
Humanitarian Aid

The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance in Niger, a country which the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, says is “being assaulted on all fronts”, is expected to increase in 2020. 

Eighteen-year-old Cherif was forced to flee his village in northern Nigeria to Niger four years ago. UNOCHA/Eve Sabbagh

Currently, around 10 per cent of the population of the West African country, around 2.3 million people, requires humanitarian aid to survive.  

Conflict, climate change and the arrival of refugees from neighboring countries have all combined to drive up the number of people who are not getting enough to eat, in what is already one of the world’s poorest nations. 

But now, the Nigerien government, with the support of UN agencies, is helping the most vulnerable people. 

The UN humanitarian agency’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Mueller, recently travelled to Niger to meet some of the those who are benefitting. Read more about their stories here.  

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

19 November 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Violent attacks by extremists “almost every day” in the Sahel nations of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have displaced nearly one million people and caused emergency levels of malnutrition, UN humanitarians have said.