FROM THE FIELD: Weeding out Mexico’s unwanted beach invader

UNDP Mexico

Scientists say an increase in the temperature of the sea, caused by climate change has allowed the Sargassum weed to spread, filling coastal waters and blocking sunlight essential to the growth of indigenous sea grasses and other plants.

The presence of the weed also warms the sea in localized spots. And, it’s estimated that nearly 40 million cubic tonnes of Sargassum is washing up on shores each year releasing harmful methane, a gas which absorbs the sun’s heat and leads to the warming of the atmosphere.

