Tackling femicide in Argentina: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

In this blog, UN News has invited Roberto Valent, the UN Resident Coordinator in Argentina to highlight what efforts are being taken in the South American country to reduce the rate of femicide or the murder of women.

Natalia Bandiera was 42 years old and lived in the city of Necochea, in Buenos Aires province, on the Atlantic coast of the South American country. She was recently killed by her partner, who shot her four times at close range and then barricaded himself in their house.

A week earlier Natalia had reported that she was a victim of gender violence and had asked for help. Reporting violence and abuse is key in order to ensure a timely and effective response. However, the system has significant weaknesses, and, in Natalia’s and many other cases, it proved insufficient to protect her.

Brutal statistics

Natalia’s death has added to the brutal femicide statistics in Argentina, where one woman is killed every 32 hours, according to the Women’s Office of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Thousands of women in Argentina suffer from the daily torments of violence, before being murdered. In 2018, the hotline created to assist women who suffer from violence, received 169,014 calls.