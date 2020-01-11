 

FROM THE FIELD: West Africa’s wishful gold diggers

IOM/Alexander Bee
Gold-mining in West Africa is often carried out by hand.
11 January 2020
Migrants and Refugees

The mining of gold in unregulated and digging pits by hand in places like West Africa, can be a deadly occupation. But it’s one which many impoverished people in the region are pushed into by necessity, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). 

 

An artisanal miner holds a small nugget of gold dug in Sikasso in Mali. IOM/Anna Pujol-Mazzini

Mali is Africa’s third biggest exporter of gold and a third of the country’s total production is estimated to come from artisanal mining in which over one million people are employed. 

Many are farmers who have migrated from neighbouring countries in the hope of supplementing the meagre incomes they earn from what is a seasonal occupation. 

But, as demand for artisanal gold increases, so too does the number of people dying in poorly constructed mines.  

Read more here about how this precious metal continues to shine for some of West Africa’s poorest.  

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Murder of Brazilian indigenous leader a ‘worrying symptom’ of land invasion

29 July 2019
Human Rights

In the wake of the murder of indigenous leader Emrya Wajãpi in Brazil, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has called on the country’s authorities to “react quickly and decisively” to protect the rights of indigenous peoples on their lands.

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

18 February 2019
Health

From smartphones to wedding rings, the hidden cost of everyday gold is its threat to human and environmental health, according to a new United Nations-driven initiative launched on Monday that aims to tackle mercury-based mining methods.