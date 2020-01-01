 

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ following end of DPRK nuclear test moratorium

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
1 January 2020
Peace and Security

The UN Secretary-General is "deeply concerned" that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has ended a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, his spokesman said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Media reported that leader Kim Jong-un  had announced that his country, also known as North Korea, was no longer bound to the self-imposed ban.

"The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

"Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved."

The statement added that UN chief António Guterres has also reiterated his support for the resumption of dialogue aimed at bringing about "the complete and verifiable" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace," it concluded.

 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

North Korea missile tests ‘deeply troubling’: senior UN official

11 December 2019
Peace and Security

Recent developments concerning North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes are “deeply troubling”, the UN’s Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific said on Wednesday, briefed the Security Council.