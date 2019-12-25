 

Violent attack in Burkina Faso leaves dozens of women dead, draws censure of UN chief

Burkina Faso has been targeted with violent attacks since 2015. (file)
WFP/Simon Pierre Diouf
25 December 2019
Peace and Security

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has “strongly condemned” an attack carried out yesterday by unidentified gunmen in northern Burkina Faso.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Wednesday, the UN chief expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incursion, which took place in Arbinda, Soum province.

Moreover, Mr. Guterres conveyed the solidarity of the UN to the Government and people of the West African nation.

“He also reiterated the continued support of the United Nations to the Governments of Burkina Faso and the other countries of the Sahel region in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism”, said the statement.

According to news reports, suspected Islamist militants on motorbikes killed dozens of civilians, the majority of whom were women, in an attack that lasted several hours. 

Although jihadists have been active for years in neighbouring Mali, the historically-calm landlocked nation has recently been experiencing a spate of violence.

And despite Western efforts to help regional governments combat insurgency, the violence continues. 

 

