 

FROM THE FIELD: Nepal’s magic mushrooms

UNDP/Dany Kelleter
Solar powered mushroom farming in Nepal improves livelihoods and nutrition, and reduces deforestation.
30 December 2019
SDGs

The traditional cultivation of oyster mushrooms in Nepal, which has required burning large quantities of wood, has been replaced by the environmentally friendly use of solar power, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP). 

UNDP/Babu Raja Shrestha

Mushrooms are nutritious, do not require soil in which to grow, and represent a high value crop in the mountainous Asian country. However, the soil-free growing method does require a steaming process in a drum, using firewood.

The practice has led to deforestation and an increase in harmful climate change-inducing carbon dioxide. But now solar water heaters are being used as part of the process.

Read more here about how farmers are reaping the benefits of solar power.

And find out more about the oyster mushroom farming project, which was supported by the Small Grants Programme (SGP), funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by UNDP.

 

