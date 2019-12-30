FROM THE FIELD: Nepal’s magic mushrooms

UNDP/Babu Raja Shrestha

Mushrooms are nutritious, do not require soil in which to grow, and represent a high value crop in the mountainous Asian country. However, the soil-free growing method does require a steaming process in a drum, using firewood.

The practice has led to deforestation and an increase in harmful climate change-inducing carbon dioxide. But now solar water heaters are being used as part of the process.

Read more here about how farmers are reaping the benefits of solar power.

And find out more about the oyster mushroom farming project, which was supported by the Small Grants Programme (SGP), funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by UNDP.