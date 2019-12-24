FIRST PERSON: ‘Big Chief’ and the million beads

Demond Melancon, also known as Big Chief, is a Mardi Gras Indian Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters group, contemporary bead artist and costume designer based in New Orleans. He started beading at 14 years old and after working in a number of different jobs - including pouring concrete on construction sites, cooking lobsters, washing dishes and cleaning cars - decided to fulfill his ambition and become an artist working with beads.

I learnt from my elders by watching, but I’m teaching these kids in a hands-on way, showing them techniques. It feels good to pass on this culture to somebody. - Demond Melancon

“I’m a contemporary beader and make Mardi Gras Indian chief suits. I’ve been working with beads for 27 years. My 2018 suit is called Ethiopia and is dedicated to Haile Selassie and Empress Menen of Ethiopia. It’s all hand-beaded. There are millions of beads and it took me 365 days to complete. It weighs 150 pounds and I wear it in Mardi Gras parades and challenge other chiefs in the city.

Beading means the world to me, man, I couldn’t live without my art. When I started, it was all about making masks for Indian chiefs in Mardi Gras, but now I realize it is my life. Growing up, I never thought I could be a contemporary artist.

UN News/Daniel Dickinson Over one million beads were used in Demond Melancon's Mardi Gras Indian chief suit.

I was a hip-hop junkie, so I spray-painted my walls with graffiti all the time, so I was always doing art. But I thought I would have a job pouring concrete on a construction site, earning maybe $20 or $25 an hour, and living out my life like that.