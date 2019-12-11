Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

He called the agreement “a significant achievement that will drive progress over the next decade on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and asked leaders to “keep the promise and ensure health for all is a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

While more people than ever before are accessing essential health services, far too many are still missing out. Coinciding with the Day, the UN is joining an international coalition calling on world leaders to “Keep the Promise” made at the end of September’s High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, one of the major summits held during the opening of this year’s General Assembly.