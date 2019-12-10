Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), mountains not only provide sustenance and well-being to 1.1 billion mountain people around the world but also indirectly benefit billions more living downstream. And they provide freshwater, energy and food – resources that will grow increasingly scarce over the coming decades.

This year, the spotlight shines on the importance of protecting ecosystems around the world’s summits, for future generations.

It is an occasion to educate children about the role that mountains play in supporting billions up and downstream – providing freshwater, clean energy, food and recreation.

Making education, training, employment, and access to technology readily available, can ensure a brighter future for young communities on mountainsides everywhere.

Lack of opportunities

As access to opportunities for youth living in mountains can be scarce, the day offers the chance to demand improvements in order to prevent the drift away to lowland areas, in search of a better life and employment.