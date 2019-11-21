FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage 

One of them, Mossa Abu Taema, convinced the father of a 16-year-old in one of the most conservative villages in eastern Khan Younis, a border town in the Gaza Strip, to cancel her wedding and allow her to continue her education.

An estimated 21 per cent of marriages in Gaza in 2017, involved girls under-18.

