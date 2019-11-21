 

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage 

UN Women/Eunjin Jeong
Mossa Abu Taema, one of the 20 first ambassadors of change who persuaded his community members to stop early marriages.
21 November 2019
Human Rights

A group of thirty men in Gaza have succeeded in preventing the early marriage of girls under the age of 18, from 50 different families, thanks to a training programme supported by the UN gender agency, UN Women.

One of them, Mossa Abu Taema, convinced the father of a 16-year-old in one of the most conservative villages in eastern Khan Younis, a border town in the Gaza Strip, to cancel her wedding and allow her to continue her education.

An estimated 21 per cent of marriages in Gaza in 2017, involved girls under-18.

Ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign which begins on 25 November, read more here about how men are reversing traditional norms and promoting gender equality. 

 

 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Around 23 million boys have married before reaching 15; ‘we can end this violation’ says UNICEF chief

7 June 2019
Human Rights

An estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, 23 million of them before the age of 15, according to the first-ever analysis on child grooms, launched on Friday by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

By 2020, more than 140 million girls will have become child brides – UN

7 March 2013

If current child marriage rates continue, more than 140 million girls will become child brides between 2011 and 2020, the United Nations said today, warning that little progress has been made towards ending this harmful practice.