‘Everyone needs to do more’ to help suffering Venezuelans, says UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

“Millions cannot afford the bare minimum of food, water, and health care”, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs continued, adding that “the situation continues to deteriorate”.

Most Venezuelans have been affected by a years-long political and economic crisis in what was formerly Latin America’s wealthiest nation, leading to a major shrinking of the economy, fueled by hyperinflation.

Around 4.5 million have left the country, the vast majority to other nations in the region, marking the largest exodus in South American history, according to UN figures: “Too many people are risking perilous journeys every day, facing sexual exploitation, trafficking and abuse”, said Mr. Lowcock.

“I have seen myself how the health system is on the verge of collapse with many hospitals lacking the most basic water and electricity infrastructure…Hospital patients, many of whom are already critically ill, are at high risk of losing their lives from new infections they are acquiring while they are in hospital, because basic cleaning and disinfection cannot be done”.

And a lack of medicines and medical care workers only exacerbates the situation, added the UN relief chief.

“Preventable diseases, including malaria and diphtheria are back with a vengeance”, he said, citing people with chronic health conditions, pregnant and nursing women, infants and those living with disabilities as being “among the most vulnerable”.

Having visited Jose Gregorio Hernandez hospital, the UN official learned that medicines are scarce; power outages mean that only one-fifth of the hospital has electricity; and water runs only two days a week, often through rusty and broken pipes oozing a “filthy stench that lingers throughout”.