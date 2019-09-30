 

UN Mission in Haiti calls on protestors, authorities, to refrain from violence

MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi
All female Bangladeshi Formed Police Unit serving with the UN Mission in Haiti prepare to leave the country. (File)
30 September 2019
Peace and Security

Following days of intensifying protests in Haiti, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Monday the UN was “concerned by reports of violence and arson” across the country.

At the dailypress  briefing in New York, he told reporters that the UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti, known by its acronym MINUJUSTH, was calling on everyone to “refrain from the use of violence”.

According to news reports, a deepening economic crisis along with chronic food and fuel shortages has seen thousands take to the streets, demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.

Opposition leaders called for a nationwide day of resistance to the Government, reportedly urging supporters to take the streets, after a demonstration on Friday when several homes and businesses were set on fire, with police firing tear gas at protesters. Several have died during clashes in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bocchit Edmond, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Haiti, told the General Assembly, that the President was making efforts to pursue a Haitian national dialogue towards resolving the crisis.

However, he cautioned that “Haiti will not be able to recover without substantial, sustained, sustainable, coherent, well-coordinated and effective support from the international community.”

While praising the work of the Haitian National Police, which “has done its utmost to provide security to the Haitian people, State institutions and private property”, the UN peacekeeping mission continues to closely follow recent developments.

At the same time, MINUJUSTH and international partners are in discussions with local participants to find a peaceful way out of the situation and alleviate the suffering of the population, which Mr. Dujarric said, “has been bearing the brunt of this crisis”.

UN presence in transition

Back in June, the Security Council approved a resolution to create a UN “Integrated Office” in Haiti to support the country’s Government in strengthening political stability and good governance.

It will be run by a Special Representative, who will assist the Government with planning elections; human rights training for Haitian National Police; responding to gang violence; ensuring compliance with international human rights obligations; improving prison oversight; and strengthening the justice sector.

Using the French acronym BINUH (Bureau Intégré des Nations Unies en Haïti) the Office will replace MINUJUSTH on 16 October, putting an end to 15 years of peacekeeping presence in the country.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

25 June 2019
Peace and Security

The Security Council on Monday approved a resolution to create a UN “Integrated Office” in Haiti, designed to support the country’s government in strengthening political stability and good governance. The Office, named BINUH, will replace the peacekeeping mission in Haiti on October 16, putting an end to 15 years of peacekeeping presence in the country.

 

Haiti stands ‘at the crossroads’ between peacekeeping, development – Bachelet urges strengthened ‘human rights protection’ 

3 April 2019
Peace and Security

With the end of the UN’s peacekeeping presence in Haiti in sight, the UN’s human rights chief told the Security Council on Wednesday that the country now stands “at the crossroads between peacekeeping and development”, urging all concerned parties to continue building on progress made, or “risk losing it” altogether. 