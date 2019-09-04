 

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

BSWM-UNDP Philippines-GEF5 SLM Project
Farmers in the Philippines are learning to adapt to changing climatic conditions and the effects of over-cultivation. (August 2018)
4 September 2019
An effort to reverse land degradation in the Philippines and boost sustainable agriculture as well as the livelihoods of farmers, is being supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Over-cultivation, poor land management and industrialization - in addition to the effects of climate change - have led to the deterioration of soils which in turn has contributed to a loss of biodiversity.

BSWM-UNDP Philippines-GEF5 SLM Project | Over-cultivation and the effects of climate change have led to the deterioration of soils in the Philippines’ Bukidnon Province. (file)

But now, with the UNDP's help, farmers in the Philippines’ Bukidnon Province are learning how to balance traditional methods of cultivation with the need to farm more sustainably while improving the quality of the soil.

Read more here about how farmers are becoming more resilient and flexible in the face of changing climatic conditions and socioeconomic pressures.

 

