FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

Over-cultivation, poor land management and industrialization - in addition to the effects of climate change - have led to the deterioration of soils which in turn has contributed to a loss of biodiversity.

BSWM-UNDP Philippines-GEF5 SLM Project | Over-cultivation and the effects of climate change have led to the deterioration of soils in the Philippines’ Bukidnon Province. (file)

But now, with the UNDP's help, farmers in the Philippines’ Bukidnon Province are learning how to balance traditional methods of cultivation with the need to farm more sustainably while improving the quality of the soil.

