 

FROM THE FIELD: Malawi farmers diversify to fight climate change

UNDP Malawi
Some farmers in Malawi have started growing tomatoes as they try to adapt to a change in the climate.
26 August 2019
Climate Change

Farmers in Malawi are diversifying their crops and adopting sustainable technologies as they look at ways to adapt to a changing climate. 

 

Around 80 per cent of Malawi’s and indeed the world’s agriculture depends on rain, however rainfall is becoming more erratic forcing farmers to change traditional practices.  

A UN Development Programme-supported  (UNDP) project in the southern African country is helping to mitigate variable rainfall patterns through the introduction of new crops and practices, such as tomatoes and beekeeping, and the installation of a solar-powered irrigation system. 

Read more here about how farmers in Malawi are fighting climate change. 

and here for more information about how UNDP is supporting climate adaptation. 

 

