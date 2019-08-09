Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

The two leaders took the opportunity to welcome the implementation of previously announced confidence-building measures, such as making the electricity and mobile phone networks more inter-connected, which would allow greater interaction between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities. They also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing further confidence-building measures, with the support of the UN.

The Mission was established in 1964 to prevent conflict between the two communities on the Mediterranean island, and in the absence of a political settlement, it continues to maintain ceasefire lines and a buffer zone.

In an interview with UN News last May, the commander of the UN military force in Cyprus, Major-General Cheryl Pearce, explained that peacekeepers on the island are working towards a “bi-zonal, bi-communal federated state”, to ensure a “future where the whole of the island can live in a safe and secure environment” says Force Commander, Major-General Cheryl Pearce.

The meeting was described as a “sincere and constructive exchange of views”, during which the leaders decided to continue working towards a settlement between the two sides “with a sense of urgency”.