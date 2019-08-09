 

UN food aid to Yemen will fully resume after two-month break, as Houthis ‘guarantee’ delivery

WFP/Saleh Baholis
Workers stack food assistance in a warehouse in Lahj, Yemen. ( 1 July 2019)
9 August 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Life-saving food aid distribution is set to resume to 850,000 people in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, following guarantees by Houthi opposition forces that the supplies will reach those who need them most, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday.

Under a deal that ends a partial two-month break in WFP assistance to Houthi-held areas of the war-torn country after the agency said that humanitarians were being denied access and local authorities were interfering with deliveries, spokesperson Hervé Verhoosel insisted that a new registration process had been agreed.

“We have written guarantees from the Houthis,” he said, in reference to a document signed with the Sana’a-based authorities, on Saturday 3 August.

The announcement that WFP food aid will resume after the Eid Al Adha festival next Monday, follows the signing of key technical annexes, the last of which was inked on Thursday, the agency spokesperson explained.

“The Houthis have been engaging with us in the last few weeks to negotiate the document that we have signed together and more importantly to also to agree on the technical terms,” he said.

Under the terms of the deal, WFP will use a smartcard system to register nine million people in areas controlled by the Houthis, although aid will be delivered to those whose details have not yet been recorded.

“The people in Sana’a …will start receiving food even before we start the registration process”, Mr. Verhoosel told journalists in Geneva. “These are people to whom we stopped providing food (for the past) two months waiting for the agreement, or the document, to be signed…That food will be distributed to them, we will start the process then next week.”

The humanitarian operation in Yemen is WFP’s largest. It maintains that the new measures are needed to ensure the protection and privacy of those in need, and the independence of its distribution teams.

The development means that WFP can continue to scale up operations in a bid to reach 12 million people a month across Yemen, where more than four years of conflict between the Houthis and Government forces that are supported by a Saudi-led Coalition are estimated to have left thousands of civilians dead and pushed people to the brink of famine.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Intensified Al Qaeda and ISIL activity in Yemen ‘deeply worrying’, says UN Human Rights Office

6 August 2019
Human Rights

Armed groups affiliated with the Al Qaeda and ISIL terror groups, appear to have intensified their activities in Yemen, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) declared on Tuesday, describing the situation as an example of “deeply worrying developments” that have seriously impacted civilians over the past ten days.

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

21 June 2019
Humanitarian Aid

The World Food Programme (WFP), the UN’s emergency food relief agency, confirmed on Friday in a statement that it has started a "partial suspension" of aid to areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi opposition forces, including the capital, Sana’a.