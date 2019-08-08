World food security increasingly at risk due to 'unprecedented' climate change impact, new UN report warns

🌍 #IPCC Special Report on #ClimateChange and Land:



Land is where we live.

Land is under growing human pressure.

Land is a part of the solution.

But land can’t do it all. #SRCCL press release ➡️ https://t.co/yvthAXgk7V

SPM ➡️ https://t.co/kIjgQJt7hP pic.twitter.com/x9KxDgTJWH — IPCC (@IPCC_CH) August 8, 2019

Speaking at the launch of a Special Report on Climate Change and Land by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Geneva, experts highlighted how the rise in global temperatures, linked to increasing pressures on fertile soil, risked jeopardizing food security for the planet.

Humans affect more than 70 per cent of ice-free land and a quarter is already degraded, noted Valérie Masson-Delmotte, Co-Chair of one of three Working Groups that contributed to the bumper 1,200-page report.

“Today 500 people live in areas that experience desertification,” she told journalists. “People living in already degraded or desertified areas are increasingly negatively affected by climate change.”

Plant-based food, key to climate change fight

Amid recent reports that more than 820 million people are undernourished around the world, Co-chair of another Working Group, Jim Skea, highlighted the fact that up to 30 per cent of food produced, is simply lost or wasted.

In future, countries should consider all options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including by growing plant-based fuels, he said.

“Limiting global warming to one point five or even to decrease will involve removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and learned has a critical role to play in carbon dioxide removal,” he added.

We'll have more soon on this key report, including further analysis from the press conference in Geneva...