 

UN Afghan Mission ‘outraged’ by deadly Taliban attack in Kabul, as hardline group threatens election violence

Photo UNAMA/Fardin Waezi
Kabul, the centre of Afghanistan's political and social life. Photo UNAMA/Fardin Waezi
7 August 2019
Peace and Security

The UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed outrage at a Taliban attack in Kabul, that led to  “scores” of civilians casualties on Wednesday. In a Tweet, the Mission said that such “indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks in heavily populated civilian areas must stop”.

According to media reports, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly car bomb attack on a police station. At least 14 people are believed to have been killed in the explosion, and nearly 150 injured.

Earlier, on the same day, UNAMA released a statement expressing “deep concern” at threats made by the Taliban to target civilians participating in Afghanistan’s presidential elections, which are due to take place on 28 September. The elections were originally scheduled to take place in April, and postponed in July, only to be rescheduled for next month.

The statement declared that the electoral process is a civilian undertaking, according to international, humanitarian and human rights law, and noted that “all citizens – whether voters, candidates or election-related staff – have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence at all stages of an elections process.”

The Mission urged the Taliban not to threaten or carry out violent attacks against civilians participating in elections, and emphasized that attacks against polling centres, and civilians participating in the electoral process, are clear violations of international law, and that those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The Kabul attack, and Taliban threats of election violence, occurred just a few days after the latest round of peace talks between the Taliban and United States representatives, which took place in Qatar over the weekend. Both sides are reported to have said that progress was made towards a deal that would see US troops pull out from Afghanistan –in return for guarantees by the Taliban to stop anti-American forces operating from inside the country –and begin negotiating with the Afghan government on an eventual ceasefire.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

30 July 2019
Peace and Security

The conflict in Afghanistan continues to be devastating for civilians, with the latest United Nations update released on Tuesday showing that the number of civilians killed by aerial operations increased in the first half of 2019, even as overall civilian casualties declined. 

Voices of Afghan women ‘must be heard at the table in the peace process and beyond’ UN deputy chief tells Security Council

26 July 2019
Peace and Security

Afghan women have “paid a high price” during their country’s nearly four decades of conflict, the United Nations deputy chief said on Friday, addressing the Security Council a day after Kabul had been hit with a fresh round of “horrific” bomb attacks.