 

FROM THE FIELD: What do you want to be when you grow up? One day I will...

Vincent Tremeau presented by UNOCHA
One day i will exhibition
4 August 2019
Humanitarian Aid

One person in every 70 is caught up in a humanitarian crisis right now, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with women and girls among the most impacted.

The harsh reality of rape, early marriage, or sex trafficking or slavery, rarely makes headlines. Nor do girls who are often kept away from school for their own safety or to care for their family.

13-year-old Lorand, Syrian refugee in Iraq, wants to be a breakdancer. , by Vincent Tremeau presented by UNOCHA

The photo exhibition One Day, I Will documents what we hear about even less: the hopes and aspirations of these girls, trapped in crises. 

From a nurse’s cap to an engineer’s hard hat, award-winning OCHA photographer Vincent Tremeau met with, spoke to and photographed 40 girls caught up in humanitarian emergencies who dressed in the clothes they dreamed of one day wearing as adults.

By tapping into each of their visions for the future, the series reminds viewers of a shared humanity, and provides a unique glimpse into their current circumstances and challenges, and how they can shape the future.

“People tell me that breakdancing is just for boys, but it doesn’t make sense as I am much better at it than any of them", said 13-year-old Lorand. 

See the all the stunning photos, accompanied by the girls’ stories, here.

 

