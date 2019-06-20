Persistent threat of war, unilateral actions, continue to erode prospects for Middle East peace, Security Council told

Nickolay Mladenov, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, updates the Security Council., by UN Photo/Loey Felipe

“The persistent threat of war; unilateral actions that undermine peace efforts; and severe challenges to the fiscal viability of the Palestinian Authority” also gnaw into the scenario, Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator on the Middle East Peace Process stated.

Mr. Mladenov updated the Council on the situation in the Middle East between 25 March and 10 June 2019, and highlighted that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) “continues to face significant financial challenges” and is operating on a projected shortfall of $211 million if its $1.2 billion budget for the year.

“This could impact operations, including UNRWA’s ability to maintain food assistance to over one million Palestine refugees in Gaza”, he explained, calling upon Member States to support its 25 June Pledging Conference in New York.

‘Cease all settlement activity’

While Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) calls on Israel to “cease all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory”, he said that “no steps have been taken to this effect”.

On the contrary, “Israeli authorities advanced, approved or tendered nearly 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem”, he reported, saying that it constituted “the largest settlement advancement in two years”.