New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

“We have the tools to answer the questions posed by climate change, environmental pressure, poverty and inequality”, said UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. “They lie in the great agreements of 2015 – the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.”

“But tools are no use if you don’t use them. So, today, and every day, my appeal is clear and simple. We need action, ambition and political will. More action, more ambition and more political will,” said the UN chief.

The six new Advocates are: His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano (Federal Republic of Nigeria).

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Activist, Environment and Indigenous Rights (Republic of Chad).

Dia Mirza, Actress and Film Producer, UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador for India (Republic of India).

Edward Ndopu, Founder, Global Strategies on Inclusive Education (Republic of South Africa).

Nadia Murad, Nobel Laureate, Chair and President, Nadia’s Initiative, UN Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill Ambassador (Republic of Iraq).

Marta Vieira da Silva, Footballer, Orlando Pride, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador (Federative Republic of Brazil).

2019 @SDGAdvocates announced Thurs to advance #SDGs. @almmura tells us why she's a @UN Advocate: “I believe in gender equality, reducing inequalities, I fundamentally believe in inclusive security, and that the only way we can get ahead, is if we go together”. pic.twitter.com/9uAdXnJJQ5 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) May 9, 2019

They are joining and overall group of 17, who are all committed to raising awareness, inspiring greater ambition, and pushing for faster action on the SDGs, which include the end of extreme hunger, poverty, and quality healthcare for all.

The Advocates represent the universal character of the SDGs themselves, hailing from Governments, entertainment, academia, sport, business and activist organizations around the world.

“By joining forces to achieve our goals, we can turn hope into reality – leaving no one behind,” said Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates group, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.

“This is a time of great hope for the world. If we work smartly together and stay on course, we can raise millions out of poverty and significantly expand basic social services for many more by the 2030 end date of the SDGs,” added Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Guterres has appointed some members of the previous group of SDG Advocates as SDG Advocate Alumni and said on Thursday he was looking forward to their ongoing support and engagement.