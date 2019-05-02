FROM THE FIELD: New sensors protect vulnerable Malawians against deadly lightning

In tropical countries like Malawi, people who work outdoors are particularly susceptible to lightning strikes. (November 2018) by UNDP Malawi

There are more deaths from lightning in developing countries, especially in tropical electrical storm-prone regions, largely because more people work outdoors and fewer buildings are protected against strikes.

In Malawi, UNDP has been working with government agencies to install eight lightning detection sensors across the southern African country which can warn people - particularly those who could be in danger like farmers and fishing communities - that a storm is on the way.

