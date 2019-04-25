 

Change attitudes for future generations of women in tech, UN urges  

ITU/M.Tewelde
Girls participating in the International Girls in ICT Day organised by ITU, at the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (25 April 2019).
25 April 2019
Women

When women and girls are empowered with technology, the whole world benefits. That’s one key message from the International Day for girls in the field of information and communications technology, or ICT, marked on Thursday. 

Celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of April, the Day is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and aims to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider entering the growing field of ICT,​ enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the sector. 

Recalling the energy and dedication he saw for himself from those taking part in the African Girls Can Code Initiative, earlier this year in Addis Ababa, UN chief António Guterres, tweeted that “such inspiring programmes not only develop skills, they also challenge stereotypes that limit girls’ ambitions and dreams”.  

This year, falling on 25 April, and with main celebrations happening in the Ethiopian capital, the day was marked across the world. The UN telecomms agency estimates that within the next 10 years, there could be as many as two million technology jobs that go unfilled due to a lack of digital specialists.  

In a video message for the day, the director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, called on girls to “put technology at the core of their career passions”, underlining that advanced digital skills are a strong advantage for students.   

Underlining the increasingly important tech component in many career paths - not only in science related jobs - Ms. Bogdan-Martin highlighted technology as a “critical tool in fields as diverse as art history, law, primary teaching and graphic design”.  

According to ITU figures, over 357,000 girls and young women have already taken part in more than 11,100 events to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day in 171 countries worldwide, contributing towards bridging the gender digital divide. 

Last week, in Geneva, experts also shared avenues for action in an event entitled “Closing the Gender Gap in the Digital World”.  

 

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

9 February 2019
Women

Young female African coders are “on the front-line” of the battle to change traditionally male power relations and bring about a more equitable balance between men and women, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during his visit to Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

11 February 2019
SDGs

Many of the world’s biggest problems may be going unsolved because too many women and girls are being discouraged from the sciences.