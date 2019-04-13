Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

“Children living in crowded shelters or away from their homes are at risk of diseases, exploitation and abuse,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who visited Mozambique’s busy port city of Beira immediately after the cyclone hit.

Luca is bringing urgent aid to families and children who need it most in Mozambique after the worst natural disaster to hit southern Africa in two decades. #CycloneIdai pic.twitter.com/OCIYmHV3aX — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 13, 2019

Citing one million children in Mozambique, followed by more than 443,000 in Malawi and 130,000 in Zimbabwe, UNICEF said that the needs of children remain “massive”, including for healthcare, nutrition, education and water assistance.

Since the cyclone hit Mozambique, cholera has surged in to 4,600 cases and malaria to 7,500 cases.

UNICEF said that any prolonged interruption to essential services could lead to disease outbreaks and spikes in malnutrition – where children are especially vulnerable.

“The road to recovery will be long”, asserted Ms. Fore. “It is imperative that humanitarian partners are there every step of the way”.

According to the UN Children’s Fund, over 200,000 homes were destroyed in Mozambique alone and because the storm demolished crops just weeks before the harvest, food security is precarious.

Meanwhile, as thousands of people remain in evacuation camps, UNICEF expressed particular concern over the more than 130,000 displaced children, mostly in Mozambique and Malawi.

“We need to help children and families survive and then get back on their feet”, stressed the UNICEF chief.

To support its humanitarian response for children and families affected by the storm and its aftermath in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi over the next nine months, UNICEF has launched an appeal for $122 million.

UNICEF response actions to date include: