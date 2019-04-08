 

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

© UNICEF/UNI154440/Pirozzi
Children walking in a Roma community in the town of Shumen, Northern Bulgaria (2013)
8 April 2019
Human Rights

An independent United Nations expert called on Monday for immediate action to end discrimination and combat racist rhetoric against Roma, Europe’s largest minority group. 

The UN Special Rapporteur on minorities, Fernand de Varennes, said Governments must live up to their international human rights obligations to protect and promote the rights of the Roma people.

“There is a need for more action to combat hate speech, intolerance and racially motivated-violence,” Mr. de Varennes, in a statement on International Roma Day, also known as International Romani Day.

He noted recent reports of intimidation, aggression and physical violence against Roma people in Europe, including on social media in recent years.   

“I note with grave concern how deeply entrenched social perceptions, bigotry and stereotypes about Roma minorities are used as a means to stir up hatred, leading to the perpetration of heinous acts against them,” the UN expert said.

Pointing to inequalities, changing economic and political environments, and rising populism, he said many factors contribute to “a breeding group of expressions of hatred, exclusion, scapegoating and acts of violence” against the Roma.

It is up to Governments to ensure that minority communities such as the Roma have the opportunities and respect they need, to succeed as productive and responsible members of society, said Mr. de Varennes.

He added that strong commitment and resolute action are needed to effectively combat inflammatory and racist rhetoric and practices that “dehumanise, demonise and discriminate against Roma,” including how they are portrayed in the media, and to ensure equal access to justice and effective remedies.

In his statement, the UN expert also paid homage to the “considerable contributions” which the Roma have made, including through their artistic and cultural heritage.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

13 March 2019
Human Rights

An independent rights expert appointed by the Human Rights Council has called on the United Nations to “provide justice and remedies” to displaced people who suffered lead poisoning after being housed in UN camps on toxic wasteland in Kosovo.

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

14 February 2019
Human Rights

United Nations agencies are calling on States and regional organizations across Europe to take urgent action to ensure that thousands of currently stateless children are given the support and protection they deserve.  