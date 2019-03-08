FROM THE FIELD: Rebuilding Yemen’s future from the ground up

Many children are not being educated in Yemen due to the ongoing civil war. (February 2019), by UNDP Yemen

The UN Development Programme, UNDP, is supporting the people of Yemen, its communities and institutions, for when the fighting ends, by helping to rebuild dignity and prosperity through a series of interventions.

Cash-for-work programmes are helping rehabilitate small-scale but vital infrastructure, such as wells and schools. Some small businesses have been restarted with grants from UNDP.

