 

FROM THE FIELD: Rebuilding Yemen’s future from the ground up

UNDP Yemen
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Yemen is supporting cash-for-work and employment for people who have no other income.
8 March 2019
Humanitarian Aid

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has had a devastating impact on the Gulf country and while UN agencies continue to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people, at least one UN agency has already begun planning for a future without war.

Many children are not being educated in Yemen due to the ongoing civil war. (February 2019), by UNDP Yemen

The UN Development Programme, UNDP, is supporting the people of Yemen, its communities and institutions, for when the fighting ends, by helping to rebuild dignity and prosperity through a series of interventions.

Cash-for-work programmes are helping rehabilitate small-scale but vital infrastructure, such as wells and schools. Some small businesses have been restarted with grants from UNDP.

Read more here about how the people of Yemen are rebuilding their future, one brick at a time.

 

Help us know what you think about UN News and ensure we meet your needs: take 4 minutes to take our survey!

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

26 February 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Donors have pledged $2.6 billion to provide urgently needed support to millions of Yemeni civilians facing an “overwhelming humanitarian calamity” after nearly four years of brutal war, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday.

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world, warns UN

14 February 2019
Humanitarian Aid

An estimated 24 million people – close to 80 per cent of the population – need assistance and protection in Yemen, the UN warned on Thursday. With famine threatening hundreds of thousands of lives, humanitarian aid is increasingly becoming the only lifeline for millions across the country.