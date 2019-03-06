Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

According to WHO, a new Division of Emergency Preparedness will complement its existing emergency response work to better support countries in preventing and mitigating the impact of outbreaks and other health crises.

A new Division of the Chief Scientist at WHO Headquarters in Geneva is also slated as part of its goal to modernize and reinforce the Organization’s core scientific, standard-setting work while improving career opportunities for scientists.

“The changes we are announcing today are about so much more than new structures, they’re about changing the DNA of the organization to deliver a measurable impact in the lives of the people we serve,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The upgrades are designed to support countries in achieving the ambitious “triple billion” targets set by WHO: one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage (UHC); one billion more people better protected from health emergencies; and one billion more, enjoying better health and well-being overall.