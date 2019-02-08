FROM THE FIELD: For refugees and migrants in Europe, healthcare’s essential but a challenge to find

For reasons including their legal status, language barriers and discrimination, refugees and migrants can face challenges in accessing health care., by WHO/Francesco Bellina

Even a healthy migrant or refugee can fall sick, while traveling to – or sheltering in – a receiving country. Poor living conditions and lifestyle adjustments to a totally new environment, are just two possible reasons why, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first Report on the health of refugees and migrants in the WHO European Region.

It may come as no surprise that children without parents or a guardian are especially vulnerable, and at risk of suffering both health and social problems.

The WHO report, which was developed in partnership with the Italian National Institute for Health, Migration and Poverty, summarizes the latest evidence on the health of refugees and migrants in various parts of Europe, along with the progress made by countries to promote their health.

