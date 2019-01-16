Mali: ‘Dire’ humanitarian situation, ‘grave’ security concerns challenge fragile peace

Bintou Keita, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations in Africa, also apprised the Council of the alarming security situation in the central and northern areas of the African State, saying it was “of grave concern,” and provided “a major challenge” to implementing the UN-backed 2015 peace agreement.

The Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali was signed in June 2015 by the Coordination des Mouvements de l'Azawad armed group, following its signature in that May by the Government and a third party, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups.

The Malian Government has been seeking to restore stability and rebuild following a series of setbacks since early 2012, including a military coup d'état, renewed fighting between Government forces and Tuareg rebels, and the seizure of its northern territory by radical extremists.

She flagged the “very difficult conditions” under which the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali’s (MINUSMA) peacekeepers and the Malian defense and security forces continue to serve, saying that “far too often, they pay the ultimate price” in support of peace and stability across the country. Mali continues to be the most dangerous place in the world to wear the UN’s blue helmet.

“Asymmetric attacks continue to target peacekeepers, national and international forces, and increasingly civilians”, she asserted.

The UN official recalled the 21 December attack against MINUSMA, which she said, “indicated the determination of extremist groups and spoilers to prevent the Mission from implementing its mandate.”