Migration surge leaves children stranded, begging on Djibouti’s streets

Conducted in Djibouti City, the country’s capital where most of the street children live, the survey enumerated the minors to understand how and why they end up on the streets while also identifying their priority problems.

The Report on Street Children Living in Djibouti, diagnoses the children’s living conditions and augments recent IOM reporting on “the robust movement of irregular migrants” through the Red Sea region, adding context to the disturbing situation.

In 2018, IOM recorded that 150,000 migrants arrived in Yemen, 20 per cent of whom were minors, exposed to dehydration, illness and human rights abuses, including trafficking.