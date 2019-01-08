DR Congo: Ebola response resumes despite ‘risky environment’

Civil unrest in Beni, the epicenter of the epidemic, crippled operations last month. But WHO says that now, under Government leadership and in collaboration with partner agencies, the Ebola response has resumed in force. However, it warned, further disruptions and security issues, could seriously impact the complex effort to end the outbreak.

The main challenges to the response are a hazardous security situation and the inability to prevent and control infection in many public and private health facilities.