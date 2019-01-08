FROM THE FIELD: 'Hope' on the horizon as UN Peacekeepers push deep into Mali

Senegalese troops from the UN mission, MINUSMA, patrolled southeast of Mali’s central Mopti region to create what the force commander called a “protective presence” and to provide medical consultations. MINUSMA’s civilian peacekeepers offered guidance on human rights and other issues.

Mali has been suffering from instability and insecurity after extremists took over the north of the country in 2012. Some 3.2 million people require humanitarian assistance.

