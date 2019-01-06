 

‘Miraculous’ music made by hearing-impaired children

© UNHCR/@Diego Ibarra Sanchez
Children sing in the Christmas choir at the FAID, which welcomes Lebanese and Syrian youngsters with hearing disabilities from different religious backgrounds.
4 January 2019
A group of deaf and hard-of-hearing Syrian refugee and local Lebanese children have sung in a choir in Beirut giving a performance that was “nothing short of miraculous,” according to conductor Pascal Khairallah.

The children, who practiced for six months for a Christmas carol concert held in the capital Beirut, attend a specialist school for young people with hearing disabilities which is supported by the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Teacher Pascal Khairallah leads Ali during choir practice at FAID., by © UNHCR/@Diego Ibarra Sanchez

Twenty-four Syrian refugees are enrolled in the school.

The children are unable to hear themselves sing clearly so had to be taught how to pronounce individual words.

Lebanon currently hosts more than 950,000 Syrians who have sought refuge from the war in their country.

Read more about how this hearing-impaired choir spread Christmas cheer.

