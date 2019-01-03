FROM THE FIELD: Heeding the call for women’s rights around the planet

The United Nations gender-focused agency, UN Women, has outlined some of the most urgent issues facing women including human rights, genital mutilation and using sex as a weapon of war.

One year closer to the 2030 deadline to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment – integral to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – read here about what six extraordinary women have done to bring the world a little closer to these targets.

The photo above depicts students from Bangladesh's East West University in Dhaka standing together to say "NO" to violence against women.