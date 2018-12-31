UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

“We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day,” said the UN Spokesperson’s office in a statement, which also welcomed the opposition’s participation “for the first time in 10 years.”

According to news reports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the election in a landslide victory, giving her a third straight term following a vote that the opposition rejected as rigged.

The UN called on all sides to “exercise restraint” and “ensure a peaceful post electoral environment,” where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression.

“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means,” the UN urged, adding that “violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable.”