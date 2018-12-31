UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

The United Nations said on Monday that it is aware of violent incidents and reports of irregularities in Sunday’s general elections in Bangladesh.
“We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day,” said the UN Spokesperson’s office in a statement, which also welcomed the opposition’s participation “for the first time in 10 years.”
According to news reports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the election in a landslide victory, giving her a third straight term following a vote that the opposition rejected as rigged.
The UN called on all sides to “exercise restraint” and “ensure a peaceful post electoral environment,” where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression.
“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means,” the UN urged, adding that “violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable.”