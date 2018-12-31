‘Stealing’ food from hungry Yemenis ‘must stop immediately’, says UN agency

“This conduct amounts to the stealing of food from the mouths of hungry people,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said on Monday.

Prompted by an increasing number of reports that humanitarian food was on sale in the capital, WFP conducted a survey to discover the misappropriation of those supplies.

It unearthed fraud by at least one local partner organization affiliated with the de facto Ministry of Education in Sana’a handling and distribution of WFP food assistance.

“At a time when children are dying in Yemen because they haven’t enough food to eat, that is an outrage,” stressed Mr. Beasley. “This criminal behaviour must stop immediately.”