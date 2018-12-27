 

UN calls for ‘peaceful, credible and inclusive’ election in Bangladesh

27 December 2018
Law and Crime Prevention

In the run-up to Sunday’s general elections in Bangladesh, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “an environment free of violence, intimidation and coercion” to allow a “peaceful, credible and inclusive poll.”

“All Bangladeshi citizens, including minorities and women, must feel safe and confident in exercising their right to vote,” Mr. Guterres said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the ruling Awami League Party is seeking a third consecutive term as Khaleda Zia, who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), remains jailed on charges she calls politically motivated.

According to news reports, political clashes have already left two campaign workers dead and dozens more injured.

“Civil society and electoral observers should be fully supported to play their role in the process,” stressed the UN chief.

While the BNP boycotted the 2014 election, it has said that it will participate this year in what will be the country’s 11th National Parliamentary Election.

The Secretary-General reiterated the UN’s continued commitment “to support a peaceful and democratic Bangladesh.”

