Afghanistan: UN ‘unequivocally condemns’ attack in Kabul

“These attacks cause untold human suffering to Afghan families,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA said on Tuesday.

Dozens were reportedly injured during the attack on a government ministry building that trapped hundreds of employees.

According to news reports, the incident started with a suicide car bomb blast near the building's entrance, before gunmen stormed inside. While it is not yet known who carried out the attack, similar assaults have been waged by both the so-called ISIL, or Da'esh terrorist group, and Taliban fighters.

“The United Nations unequivocally condemns them, as there is no justification whatsoever for such attacks,” stressed Mr. Yamamoto.

The UN maintained that those who have organized and enabled such attacks must be brought to justice and held accountable, and also called again on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

The Organization continues to stand in solidarity with all Afghans and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process to end the ongoing war and enable the government to allocate more resources to protect all its citizens from such atrocities.

On behalf of the UN in Afghanistan, Mr. Yamamoto expressed his deep condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.