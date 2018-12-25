CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Fighting drought with Somalia’s sand dams

UNDP Somalia/Said Isse Sand dams in Puntland, Somalia, can harvest water above and below ground and help to build the resilience of local people. (2017) ​​​UNDP Somalia/Said Isse

Parts of the Horn of Africa nation have not received rain for three consecutive years and, as a result, crops and livestock have perished. Many fear a repeat of the 2011 famine in which nearly 260,000 people died.

But now the UN Development Programme-supported sand dams are providing immediate access to water and a longer-term solution to the challenges of climate change-related droughts.

Read more here, about how the UN is helping to build the resilience of communities in Somalia.

