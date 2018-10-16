UN Chief says ending poverty ‘a question of justice’ on International Day

“Let us remember that ending poverty is not a matter of charity but a question of justice,” the UN Chief said in his message commemorating the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

He said that since the day was first marked 25 years ago, “nearly one billion people have escaped poverty, thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation.”

He cited that 700 million people are still being left behind and are unable to meet their basic daily needs.

On this International day for the Eradication of Poverty,” the UN Chief added, “let us commit to uphold the core pledge of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind--UN Chief Antonio Guterres

This year's theme, Coming together with those furthest behind to build an inclusive world of universal respect for human rights and dignity underscores the connection between extreme poverty and human rights. Specifically, emphasizing that people living in poverty are disproportionately affected by many human rights violations.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions is emobodied in Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to foster social protection systems for all.

The UN will host the 25th Commemoration of the International Day at the headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

