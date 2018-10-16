UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

In a statement issued by his office, Mr. Guterres said that the UN “stands in solidarity with the Government of India and is ready to support the response.”

The deadly storm made landfall in India’s eastern Andhra Pradesh state, on 11 October, and continued north into the state of Odisha, disrupting road, telecommunications and power networks.

The damage was particularly extensive in Odisha’s districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada, where millions have been affected. Thousands of homes are also reported to have been damaged in Andhra Pradesh.

According to media reports, at least 25 people have been killed, many more injured, and over 300,000 people evacuated to safer places.

In the statement, the UN chief also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.